DEI Announces New International Account Manager – Rosana Del Rio

AVON LAKE, OH, (09.09.2019) – DEI is pleased to introduce Rosana Del Rio as the company’s International Account Manager. The all new position for DEI was filled to ensure that DEI becomes the global leader in thermal and acoustic control products.

Del Rio joined DEI in May and brings to the company a diverse background in account management and sales. She is tasked with working with existing clients and growing new international sales with a primary focus on Latin America and the Middle East; reporting directly to Tom Miller, DEI’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Prior to joining DEI, she served as a relationship and personal banker for Key Bank and Huntington National Bank, and worked as a Major Account Executive for Ricoh USA and Sales Manager and Account Executive for Konica Minolta. In addition, she was responsible for the team’s success at developing winning marketing strategies based on analyzing the competition, market trends, product mix and price structure at Konica Minolta. As Account Executive, she worked on developing multidisciplinary business plans that incorporated workflow and document management to include clouding solutions, IT processes and digital management. As account executive at MCPc she managed over 100 clients.

Miller stated, “Rosana is incredibly talented, organized and disciplined in her approach to developing sales. In a short period of time she has opened up new doors and provided creative ideas that we feel confident will produce positive results for our international division. As a new member of the SEMA Business Women’s Network, Rosana has quickly taken the initiative to expand her industry relationships and will be invaluable this year at the 2019 SEMA Show.”

