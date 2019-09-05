Sony Improves Distribution Coverage and Adds Partner

SAN DIEGO, CA (09.06.2019) – Sony has made several moves recently to improve territory coverage in the Northwest, Northeast and in Michigan. Davis Distribution, based in Newell, WV replaces Altron International as the distribution partner covering the state of Michigan. GoFast Solutions out of Middletown, CT replaces MRI Premium Distribution Services in the Northeast. And AM Merchandising expands North and replaces Custom Plus Distributors as the distributor in the greater Northwest. DAS Distributors takes over the entire state of New York to expand the northern portion of their territory. All four partners look to grow Sony sales and leverage their ability to serve retailers at a high level in their respective new territories.

Click here to view a larger Distribution Coverage map.

“Growing Davis Distribution’s and DAS Distributors’ territories makes great sense for us because of the great service and support they provide their retailer partners. GoFast Solutions is a new business partner, but their team is familiar with us and how we go to market. Tom Miller’s team at AM Merchandising has proven to be a great partner in Northern California, so their growth into the Northwest was logical. Each will help serve our independent specialty retailers and grow our business in these markets.” said Anthony Tozzi, Distribution Sales Manager.

Davis Distribution will now serve the state of Michigan, in addition to their existing Sony territory in Indiana, Ohia, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Western Pennsylvania. Davis Distribution can be reached by phone at (304) 387-3900 or by email at info2018@davisdistribution.com. Learn more at www.davisdistribution.com.

GoFast Solutions will serve the states of Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. GoFast Solutions can be reached by phone at (203) 641-0272, or by emailing Dave Prinz at dp@gofst.com.

AM Merchandising expands from Northern California and Norther Nevada to now serve Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Montana. AM Merchandising can be reached at (510) 653-7134, or by email at ammerchandising@aol.com.

DAS Distributors expands north and now covers Virginia, Washington D.C., Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania, and New York. DAS Distributors can be reached at (800) 706-0521, or by email at customerservice@dasinc.com.

Sony backs all independent specialist retailers through their nationwide network of premium distribution partners and their highly effective representatives. The Sony 12 Volt Tech Line that is dedicated to helping retailers who need assistance on sales or installation tips can be reached at 855-SONY-12V (855-766-9128). Technicians and Sales staff can also join the retailer support Facebook page at bit.ly/SonyDealerPage.

Reach out to Anthony Tozzi at Anthony.Tozzi@actionlink.com for more information about Sony.

