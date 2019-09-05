Race Sport Lighting Data Available Through SEMA Data Co-Op

RINGWOOD, IL (09.06.2019) – Race Sport Lighting has partnered with SEMA Data Co-op to disseminate their ACES and PIES data. Race Sport® Lighting dealers and distribution partners who are SEMA members can now access and export the company’s data set for over 5,000 lighting skus free.

The SEMA Data Co-op exports will provide the rich content dealers need to run their business. Detailed descriptions, product attributes, pricing, images, and robust vehicle fitment including configuration information, plus much more, formatted to their individual requirements. Exports are available in standard formats or virtually any custom requirement—no extra charges for “special” data exports.

Steve Jergensen, President

“Race Sport lighting is all about making it easy for dealers to find success in the aftermarket lighting category. Clean data is a must in today’s market. We are excited to open the door for existing customers to have a streamlined way to access our data, all the while opening that same door to new dealers as well.”

Click here for the Data Set Download page.

You can contact SDC by clicking here.

Visit www.racesportinc.com for more.

Share this:

Tweet

