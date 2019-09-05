BOSS Audio Systems Debuts New Branding and Products at Sand Sports Super Show 2019

OXNARD, CA (09.05.2019) –BOSS Audio Systems will be returning to the Sand Sports Super Show 2019, held in Costa Mesa, Calif. Sept. 13-15 at the OC Fair and Event Center (booth OS-100).

Jason Hannon (R) and Greg Orlando pictured with one of the new Boss Audio LED whips they will be showing at the event.

“We are taking our Powersports lineup in new and exciting directions with a modern new look while redefining great value, great performance, and what a great customer experience should be in today’s marketplace, and the Sand Sports Super Show is the ideal event to showcase what’s next for BOSS Audio,” explained Jason Hannon, head of BOSS Audio’s Powersports lineup. “BOSS Audio Systems’ Powersports community thrives on their shared love of the road, whether it’s a familiar run or they’re out exploring new ground. Our team here knows the value of a solid audio product that lets your mind focus on the journey, not your tech. We’re ready to redefine your idea of audio so that when you hit the open road or launch down your favorite trail, BOSS Audio Systems is right there with you.”

During the Sand Sports Super Show, BOSS Audio will be showcasing its feature-rich Powersports lineup installed on its new Razor and Quad.

Featured products during the show include:

· BRT27A (27-inch Sound Bar Audio System – Bluetooth, weatherproof, built-in amplifier, for use with ATV/UTV /Side X Side, featuring RGB illumination)

· B62RGB (Marine Waketower Speaker System – 750 Watts Max per pair, 6.5-inch, full range, 2-way, Bluetooth, RGB illumination, IPX5-rated weatherproof, sold in pairs, for boats/ATV/UTV)

· BRRC34 (700w powered sound bar + Bluetooth controller + dome light, for ATV/UTV)

· WP4 & WP6 (ATV Whip Antennas – 48-inch & 72-inch, 360 degree RGB illumination, 20 color combinations, five brightness levels, marine rated weatherproof IP67, for ATV/UTV)

· ATV30BRGB (Bluetooth, amplified sound system, RGB illumination, weatherproof marine grade, 12 Volt application friendly, for ATV/UTV)

BOSS Audio will also be giving away multiple products during the show, including a BRT27A powered sound bar on Sept. 15 and five LED Whips each of the event’s three days. To enter the giveaways, simply come by the BOSS Audio booth, take a picture in the booth and post on social media with hashtag #bosswithsidebysidestuff. BOSS Audio will also offer 25 percent off its products purchased at bossaudio.com during the show.

“We will also be providing live installation demonstrations for our ATV speakers and LED whips to show how easy it can be to add high-quality audio to your ride,” added Hannon. “BOSS has and always will create a technology-focused, customer-driven experience that is within everyone’s reach.”

Visit www.bossaudio.com for more.

