BOSS Audio Systems Launches New Pod Connector for Powersports / Marine Lines

OXNARD, CA (09.05.2019) – BOSS Audio Systems has announced the latest addition to its powersports / marine lines. The PODCBL pod connector (MSRP: $19.99) is now available at its website and authorized retailers.

“Our new PODCBL allows BOSS Audio Systems Power Pods to be integrated into existing systems,” explained Doug Kern, VP of Sales & Marketing. “It changes power pods from closed loop systems (Bluetooth controller only) to an open system, with the ability to integrate our B82ABT, B62ABT, B62RGB, B40AMPBT and B40RGB into any head unit or sound bar that has an audio output.”

The PODCBL is ideal for multiple applications whether on sea, sand, or the trails. “This new member of our powersports and marine lines provides the high-end performance BOSS Audio has come to be known for the past three decades,” Kern concluded.

BOSS Audio also recently announced that its new B40RGB four-inch weatherproof amplified Bluetooth power pod ATV/UTV/waketower audio system and the 6.5-inch B62RGB 2-way amplified marine-grade roll cage/waketower speaker are now shipping.

Visit www.bossaudio.com for more.

Share this:

Tweet

