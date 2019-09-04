Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. Receives EISA Award for Best Product for PWD-X5

AUBURN HILLS, MI (09.05.2019) – Alpine Electronics of America, Inc., an Alps Alpine Group company, received the 2019 – 2020 Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) Award for “Best Product: In-Car Smart Upgrade” for the PWD-X5 Powered Subwoofer with Built-In 4-Channel DSP Amplifier.

The EISA award is given to the most innovative products that have undergone a multi-step judging process, as well as a rigorous test by at least five EISA members, and a final voting process by members of an EISA Expert Group. Alpine is one of 78 to receive a 2019 – 2020 EISA award.

EISA regarded the PWD-X5 as, “[The] easiest and most effective upgrade you can make” for its small footprint and convenient OE vehicle integration.

“The collaboration of some 60 specialist magazines and websites from across the greater European continent, Australia and the USA brings with it a unique pool of experience that informs each and every EISA Award,” said Paul Miller, President of EISA. “So, whether consumers are looking to purchase a feature-rich Smartphone, a versatile camera solution or a pair of high-end floor-standing loudspeakers, the EISA Awards are their unequivocal guide to the cream of today’s entertainment technologies.”

The first of its kind, the PWD-X5 includes an 8-inch powered subwoofer, 4-channel amplifier, and Digital Sound Processor (DSP) in a compact, shallow footprint that can be installed underneath the front passenger’s seat while still delivering incredible bass and imaging. For convenience, the PWD-X5 can be tuned from a smartphone app via Bluetooth® technology.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious award from EISA,” said Mike Anderson, Vice President and General Manager, Brand Business Unit, Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. “Alpine strives to continually innovate and create solutions for the ever-evolving customer who wants Alpine premium sound in their vehicle.”

This is the second time Alpine has been honored with an EISA award since 2014-2015 for the In-Car Premium Upgrade for the X800D-ML. The award will be officially presented September 6 – 11 during IFA Trade Show for Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances, hosted in Berlin, Germany.

Visit alpine-usa.com for more.

