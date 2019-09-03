Davis Distribution Now Representing EDA in Michigan & Mid Atlantic States

NEWELL, WV (09.04.2019) – The Elite Distributor Alliance consist of a group of like-minded Mobile Electronics Distributors who collectively seek to improve the business of EDA Distributors, Vendors and Retailers by striving to create a more organized and predictable business environment.

Davis Distribution has been an EDA member for several years with a presence in the states of Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Kentucky.

The states Davis Distribution covers has been expanded and now covers Michigan, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Indiana and Kentucky.

Link to EDA: elitedistributoralliance.com

Davis Contact: davisdistribution.com or 1-800-746-5331

Become a Dealer: davisdistribution.com/dealer-registration.html

After entering all the pertinent information, a Davis representative will contact you and confirm your entry. Quick and simple.

