2019 SEMA Show Mobile App Available Now

DIAMOND BAR, CA (09.04.2019) – The official 2019 SEMA Show Mobile App is now available for download at semashow.com/app. The free app gives Showgoers access to a comprehensive list of all exhibiting companies, seminars, events and more so users can create a personalized plan and maximize their time at the exclusive trade show, held Nov. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV.

“The SEMA Show Mobile App enables Showgoers to leverage all the Show has to offer,” said Tom Gattuso, SEMA Vice President-Events. “The app has been updated and new features have been added, making it the ideal tool to stay informed on everything happening at the 2019 SEMA Show.”

New this year is an interactive feature that gives users detailed information on featured vehicles displayed throughout the Las Vegas Convention Center. By simply scanning a vehicle’s QR code, located on a Feature Vehicle sticker attached to the vehicle during check-in, the app will display the vehicle’s year, make and model; information on the exhibitor displaying the vehicle; and a list of products used on the vehicle. The app also allows users to access a list of exhibitors from 2018 and any saved product information.

Other features of the 2019 SEMA Show mobile app include:

Turn-By-Turn Directions: Find the quickest route from one place to another without the need of a GPS or data service. Simply enter an exhibitor name or room nearest to you and where you want to go, and the app will provide directions.

My Schedule: Create a schedule to keep track of the events you wish to attend.

New Products Showcase: View all of the products entered into the New Products Showcase, complete with detailed information and photos, exactly where within the Showcase the product is displayed, and directions to the exhibitor’s booth on the Show floor.

Product Scanner: Use your smartphone as a scanner at the New Products Showcase to create a list and map of the scanned products.

Maps: View floorplans of all SEMA Show halls and how/where they connect to make passage from hall to hall as easy as possible.

Exhibitors: Look up all 2019 SEMA Show exhibitors by name, Show section or product category.

Events, Celebrity Appearances and Speakers: See lists of all the events, seminars, conferences, celebrity appearances and speakers, including day, time and location.

Social Media: Keep up with the feeds of the official SEMA Show social media accounts, including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Ground Transportation: Find the best way to arrive at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Obtain information on the Las Vegas Monorail, rideshare and hotel shuttles, including pickup locations.

eNews: Stay up to date with the latest news before, during and after the Show.

“A lot of planning has gone into making the app a valuable resource for Showgoers and will make navigating the Show and staying informed easy,” said Gattuso. “Attendees should use it in their Show preparation, while experiencing the event onsite and after they return home form the Show.”

The 2019 SEMA Show mobile app can be downloaded at no cost from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store or semashow.com/app.

