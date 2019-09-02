Metra Electronics to Showcase Aftermarket Motorcycle Accessories at the 2019 AIM Expo

HOLLY HILL, FL (09.03.2019) – Metra Electronics is excited to showcase their high-quality aftermarket motorcycle accessories at the 2019 AIM Expo. Metra will display products from their Saddle Tramp, Metra PowerSports, Axxess, Heise LED Lighting Systems and iBEAM Vehicle Safety Systems brands designed for aftermarket audio, lighting and safety upgrades. Many of these unique products are hard to find aftermarket items for customizing Harley-Davidson and other popular motorcycle applications. Saddle Tramp products include a diverse range of inner fairings, saddlebag lids and speaker pods that allow installers to upgrade an audio system while maintaining the factory look and feel of the motorcycle.

The new AX-DSP-X from Axxess will also be available with a water-resistant housing (AX-DSPX-WR) suitable for motorcycles and plug-n-play harnesses designed specifically for Harley-Davidson. This Digital Signal Processor will allow installers the ability to improve a sound system in an aftermarket or factory radio and retain many important vehicle features, while still providing full tuning control via a smartphone app.

Lighting products from Metra PowerSports as well as Heise LED Lighting Systems that will be on display include weatherproof accent lighting and vehicle-specific replacement products for taillights, headlights, turn signal lights, and more. Additional items like a universal seat heater, weatherproof dual camera and DVR, micro-power amplifiers, motorcycle amp kits and wiring will also be showcased from Metra.

The American International Motorcycle Expo, AIM, is North America’s most important powersports industry trade and consumer show. This four-day event runs from September 26th to September 29th at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio, and attracts a wide range of companies who gather to reveal their new products and innovations.

See Metra’s products on display at the 2019 AIM Expo booth #1107.

Visit metraonline.com and aimexpousa.com for more.

Share this:

Tweet

