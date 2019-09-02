31 SEMA Show Hotels with Free Shuttle Service

LAS VEGAS, NV (09.03.2019) – SEMA Showgoers who are interested in staying at hotels with free shuttle service to and from the Las Vegas Convention Center are encouraged to make their reservations while rooms are still available.

With a quick look on the SEMAShow.com/travel page, Showgoers can see a list of hotels available along with the star rating, rate per night and distance from the Las Vegas Convention Center. Here are 31 hotels in the SEMA Show block with free shuttle service:

Aria

Bally’s

Bellagio

Caesars Palace

Circus Circus

Elara

Encore at Wynn Las Vegas

Excalibur Hotel

Flamingo Las Vegas

Golden Nugget Las Vegas

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

Harrah’s Casino Hotel Las Vegas

Hilton Grand Vacations Club at the Flamingo

Hilton Grand Vacations Club on the Las Vegas Strip

Luxor Las Vegas

MGM Grand

Mirage Hotel

New York – New York Hotel and Casino

Paris Las Vegas

Park MGM

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

SLS Las Vegas Hotel and Casino

Stratosphere

The Cromwell

The Signature at MGM Grand

Treasure Island

Tropicana Las Vegas

Trump Hotel Las Vegas

Vdara Hotel & Spa at CityCenter

Westin Las Vegas Hotel and Spa

Wynn Las Vegas

Showgoers booking through the SEMA Show housing partner receive guaranteed low rates on a wide range of hotel properties at locations on and off the Las Vegas Strip.

When making your hotel reservations through the SEMA Show Travel & Lodging page, you are receiving the most affordable and convenient hotel options through our partnership with onPeak, the only official hotel provider for the 2019 SEMA Show. All negotiated rates provided by onPeak include resort fees and will allow you to change or cancel your reservation without any financial penalties.

More information about the SEMA Show, Tuesday–Friday, November 5–8, is available on www.SEMAShow.com.



