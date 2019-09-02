31 SEMA Show Hotels with Free Shuttle Service

LAS VEGAS, NV (09.03.2019) – SEMA Showgoers who are interested in staying at hotels with free shuttle service to and from the Las Vegas Convention Center are encouraged to make their reservations while rooms are still available.
With a quick look on the SEMAShow.com/travel page, Showgoers can see a list of hotels available along with the star rating, rate per night and distance from the Las Vegas Convention Center. Here are 31 hotels in the SEMA Show block with free shuttle service:
- Aria
- Bally’s
- Bellagio
- Caesars Palace
- Circus Circus
- Elara
- Encore at Wynn Las Vegas
- Excalibur Hotel
- Flamingo Las Vegas
- Golden Nugget Las Vegas
- Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
- Harrah’s Casino Hotel Las Vegas
- Hilton Grand Vacations Club at the Flamingo
- Hilton Grand Vacations Club on the Las Vegas Strip
- Luxor Las Vegas
- MGM Grand
- Mirage Hotel
- New York – New York Hotel and Casino
- Paris Las Vegas
- Park MGM
- Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
- SLS Las Vegas Hotel and Casino
- Stratosphere
- The Cromwell
- The Signature at MGM Grand
- Treasure Island
- Tropicana Las Vegas
- Trump Hotel Las Vegas
- Vdara Hotel & Spa at CityCenter
- Westin Las Vegas Hotel and Spa
- Wynn Las Vegas
Showgoers booking through the SEMA Show housing partner receive guaranteed low rates on a wide range of hotel properties at locations on and off the Las Vegas Strip.
When making your hotel reservations through the SEMA Show Travel & Lodging page, you are receiving the most affordable and convenient hotel options through our partnership with onPeak, the only official hotel provider for the 2019 SEMA Show. All negotiated rates provided by onPeak include resort fees and will allow you to change or cancel your reservation without any financial penalties.
More information about the SEMA Show, Tuesday–Friday, November 5–8, is available on www.SEMAShow.com.
