New AX-DSP-X from Axxess is Now Shipping

HOLLY HILL, FL (08.29.2019) – Axxess by Metra Electronics is now shipping the next generation AX-DSP-X Digital Signal Processor, two plug-n-play packages for Ford A2B amplifiers and two plug-n-play harnesses for Volkswagen. This new series was first announced at CES 2019 to expand and improve the original AX-DSP product line. Compared to the original AX-DSP, the new AX-DSP-X has 10 individually assigned output channels and an option to password protect settings via the Axxess DSP app for phones and tablets. It still includes chime control and digital amplifier turn-on capability, along with all of the other features of the original patented AX-DSP, (which had a 6 channel output without password protection settings). This new product replaces the original AX-DSP and works will all of the existing harnesses.

Complete Tuning Control: Installers will have full control to fine-tune each of the 10 channel outputs individually, controlled via Bluetooth in the free app. The app makes tuning easy with a 31 band graphic EQ and up to 10ms time delay for each channel, with independent high, low and bandpass filters. Once tuning has been completed, installers can password protect their settings to prevent anyone else from adjusting and the information is stored for future recall.

Retain Features with a Built-in Interface: Utilizing Axxess’s data interface technology, the AX-DSP-X goes beyond what a traditional DSP can do and retains many of the features commonly lost when upgrading a sound system. Voice prompts, parking sensor chimes and other factory chimes are retained with adjustable volume control that many traditional DSPs cannot offer. This is a cost-effective solution for customers who want to retain their factory radio and improve their vehicle sound quality, while still retaining systems like SYNC or OnStar.

One Solution, Many Applications: The AX-DSP-X solution already works with a wide range of vehicle applications and systems, including OE or aftermarket, and digitally controlled amplifiers or analog audio, in addition to non-amplified vehicles that do not have chimes. The AX-DSP-X works with all of the existing AX-DSP harnessing and accessories and still offers the same easy installation behind the radio.

Now Shipping from Axxess:

Plug-N-Play Harnesses:

AX-DSPX-VW1

T-harness for installation of select 2011-2014 Volkswagen vehicles*. (AX-DSP-X sold separately).

AX-DSPX-VW2

T-harness for installation of select 2016-2019 Volkswagen vehicles*. (AX-DSP-X sold separately).

AX-DSP-X Plug-N-Play Packages for A2B Amplifiers:

For faster installation, vehicle-specific harnessing and an amplifier bypass harness, data interface and the AX-DSP-X are included in these complete packages. For the packages below, the amplifier, if equipped, does not need to be retained and wiring needs to be done at the amplifier location.

AX-DSP-A2B1

Designed for Ford Escape 2017 and Fusion 2017 with Sony A2B amplifiers*.

AX-DSP-A2B2

Designed for Ford Escape 2018-2019, Expedition 2018-2019, F-150 2018 and F-150 Raptor 2017-2018 with B&O A2B amplifiers*.

AX-DSP-X

● New! 6 Inputs, 10 individually assignable outputs

● New! Each channel has independent two-way/three-way crossovers

in-line with the EQ

● New! Password protect feature available in the mobile app

● 31 Band graphic EQ

● Selectable high and low level inputs

● Each channel can be delayed independently up to 10ms

● Easy behind the radio installation

● Can be used with OE and aftermarket radios

● Chime control for GM/Chrysler vehicles

● Clipping detection and limiting circuits

● Bass knob included

● Retains OE voice prompts (SYNC and OnStar)

● Retains factory chimes including parking sensor chimes

● Settings adjusted via Bluetooth in a smart device application (tablet or mobile phone), compatible with both Android and Apple devices

● Read, write, and store your configuration for future recall

● Micro “B” USB updatable

● Exclusive technology – AX-DSP Patent Number 9,875,078

*See the AX-DSP-X application chart at AxxessInterfaces.com for up-to-date, vehicle specific information.

