KICKER Hiring Test Engineer

Position: Test Engineer Level 1

Department: Research & Development

Director: Bob Spencer

General purpose of job: Support the Sr Test Engineer with the creation and maintenance of Test Standards, Test Apparatuses and support development team with testing of new and existing product designs.

Essential functions of job:

• Design, Assemble and test prototype electrical circuits.

• Work with the Sr Test Engineer to Create and maintain Test Standards and Test Apparatuses

• Review Schematics, BOMs and Layouts for design integrity and cost effectiveness.

• Troubleshoot and repair electrical circuits.

• Design basic PCB boards and Electrical Schematics

• Perform validation testing and evaluation/debugging of new products.

• Review test specifications and documentation and suggest improvements

• Collaborate with others on the design, product management, and production teams

• Identify Test requirements then develop effective test procedures/ specifications

• Generate formal electrical schematics and drawings, BOMs and Board Layouts

• Ability to produce effective, clear and concise product documentation and reports

Educational and/or experience requirements of Job:

• Bachelor of science in Electrical Engineering from an accredited engineering school, with a minimum of 2 years of experience preferred.

• Experience in Altium Designer, and Audio Precision a plus.

• Must possess basic knowledge of electrical engineering skills in both schematic and PCB design, other engineering aspects and be familiar with applicable and acceptable industry practices.

• Fluent in English, both written and spoken

• Experience with electronic lab equipment including Audio Precision test equipment

• Must be proficient in Excel, word, PowerPoint

Personal demands of essential functions:

• Must have sound judgment and proven decision making skills and the ability to be innovative

• Effectively perform job while showing respect and a willingness to work with co-workers in this and other departments

• Other tasks deemed necessary by your supervisor

• Must possess exceptional organizational skills

• Must present a favorable impression of Stillwater Designs at all times

• The person must be able to hold close mental attention for long periods of time.

• Must be Available to travel International travel for up to 2 weeks at a time

Salary: Negotiable

