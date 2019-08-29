Extreme Offroad & Performance Celebrates Grand Opening

KATY, TX (08.30.2019) – Extreme Offroad & Performance celebrated the Official Grand Opening of their Katy location with a Car Show on Sunday, August 25th. The company’s new location is a 2 story facility in a large shopping mall that overs 28,000 square feet. The upper story includes office and meeting space plus a VIP lounge. The experienced staff totals 20 pros. The installation bay is large enough to hold 25 vehicles-with additional secure space outside for additional vehicles.

This attention getting graphic was posted to social media announcing the event.

Jonathan Cozad, Store Manager, related to 12volt News “We actually moved into this new location in February. The finish out, plus our very busy schedule, pushed back the actual Grand Opening until just now on Sunday August 25th.”

Vendor tents outside highlighted brands supporting Grand Opening.

The Sunday Official Grand Opening and Car Show drew a crowd of nearly 300 plus a number of 12volt manufacturers including Rockford Fosgate, Alpine, JL Audio and Metra. Over 40 vehicles were positioned in the huge parking lot and competed for trophies.

A view from the second story looking down at the Install Bay Area.

Alpine Sales Specialist Andy Allen stated “The Extreme Offroad & Performance Grand Opening was great. The crowd was packed into the amazing facility that Extreme has built. Their setup is truly world class!”

To drive home the company’s busy schedule, on Saturday August the 24th, Extreme Offroad & Performance had a major presence at the DUB Show at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

The 2018 Ford F250 shown with trophies, including ‘Best of Show’ from the DUB Show on Saturday night at NRG stadium.

At the DUB Show the company’s 2018 Ford F250, shining brightly with Heise Lighting, swept awards and received the “Best of Show” Award.

In addition to traditional 12volt product offerings, the company offers vehicle accessories, suspension, wheels, tires, paint, wraps, hydrographics, tint and detailing plus ceramic coating.

Over 40 vehicles entered the Car Show.

Concluding, Cozad offered “Owner Austin O’Krinsky wants Extreme Offroad & Performance to be recognized as one of the premier 12volt and aftermarket retailers in the U.S. Our Team works toward that goal every day.”

Extreme Offroad & Performance is very active on social media and numbers over 77,000 followers on Instagram alone.

Visit extremekaty.com for more.

