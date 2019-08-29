Davis Distribution Now Representing EDA In Michigan & Mid Atlantic States

NEWELL, WV (08.30.2019) – The Elite Distributor Alliance consist of a group of like-minded Mobile Electronics Distributors who collectively seek to improve the business of EDA Distributors, Vendors and Retailers by striving to create a more organized and predictable business environment.

Davis Distribution has been an EDA member for several years with a presence in the states of Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Kentucky.

The area Davis Distribution covers has been expanded to include Michigan plus the Mid-Atlantic states of Delaware and New Jersey.

Link to EDA: elitedistributoralliance.com

Davis Contact: davisdistribution.com or 1-800-746-5331

Become a Dealer: davisdistribution.com/dealer-registration.html

After entering all the pertinent information, a Davis representative will contact you and confirm your entry. Quick and simple.

