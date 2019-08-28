Wet Sounds Named to INC 5000 List for 5th Year in a Row

HOUSTON, TX (08.29.2019) – Inc 5000 has named its list of top 5,000 fastest growing private companies in the United States. Wet Sounds’ success is passion for a high-quality product and the high standards needed to withstand the harsh elements. Through unique engineering and industry leading performance, Wet Sounds has received this prestigious recognition five years in a row.

“We are honored to be a part of this prestigious list. It shows our dominance in the highly competitive Marine and Powersports audio market. Our passion for music is shown in every product we engineer” Tim White, President, Wet Sounds.

About the Inc 5000 Awards

The 2019 Inc 5000 Awards are based on total percentage revenue growth from 2015-2018. Companies must be privately-held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries of another company, and U.S. based.

About Wet Sounds

The Wet Sounds mission is to be the undisputed leader in High Performance Audio Products. Offering a complete audio product line for Marine and Offroad, we push to bring the best audio performance possible, exceeding customer expectations. Through continuous innovation and technical advances, our goal will never change – to build the highest performance, element-proof products in the industry. Hearing is Believing.

Visit wetsounds.com and inc.com/inc5000 for more.

Share this:

Tweet

