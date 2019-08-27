Oracle Lighting Offers Free Showroom Displays to Dealers for Newly Released V-Series & S3 LED Conversion Kits

METAIRE, LA (08.28.2019) – Oracle Lighting now offers free showroom POP displays for its popular V-Series and S3 LED bulb conversion kits. The displays are now shipping with a minimum 18-set order.

“Oracle’s new S3 and V-Series bulbs provide our dealers an opportunity to serve two distinct markets with the same supplier,” explained Robert “Bob” Smith, Oracle Lighting national sales director. “Everyone from big box auto parts stores to Internet marketers offer LED headlamp conversion kits. We are using Oracle Lighting’s brand strength to help our dealers offer solutions for both market segments. These displays tout the benefits and superior technologies of both products, ultimately helping the dealer market and sell more of each.”

The “V-Series” is Oracle’s new DOT compliant LED headlight conversion. Oracle Lighting’s new V-Series LED bulbs are a cross-market product that work on cars, trucks, motorcycles, UTVs, ATVs, and more, providing technological, performance, and cosmetic benefits currently unmatched in the marketplace. These were developed with numerous technological advantages which make them superior to standard LED bulbs.

Oracle Lighting’s S3 bulbs provide both great quality and a cost-effective solution for the entry level LED replacement headlamp segment. Even with their low price, the S3 LED Conversion Bulbs provide 3200 Lumens of Crystal Clear 6000K light output. This new low-profile design reduces common bulb fitment issues for an easy Plug & Play DIY installation. The S3 provide superior light for better driving vision over competitive bulbs providing end-users a huge “bang for your buck” benefit.

Founded in 1999, Oracle Lighting is celebrating its 20th anniversary as a market leader in creating high quality lighting products and innovative LED solutions for the automotive, powersports, motorcycle, and marine markets.

For more information on Oracle Lighting and its full product line, visit www.oraclelights.com, call (800) 407-5776, or email info@oraclelights.com.

