New SEMA Show Feature Area Targets Overlanding

DIAMOND BAR, CA (08.28.2019) – Buyers at the 2019 SEMA Show will be able to see products and vehicles specifically for overlanding in the all-new SEMA Overland Experience area. The dedicated section in the Performance Pavilion will feature dozens of customized vehicles with fully popped out tents, sunshades fully outfitted for survival and portable kitchen systems displayed alongside exhibitors supporting the growing overlanding market.

Also in the area, experts will share and discuss trends, business opportunities and challenges in the overlanding market throughout the SEMA Show on Nov. 5-8, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“The new Overland Experience showcases a growing trend in the market,” said Tom Gattuso, SEMA VP of Events. “With overlanding products, vehicles and education displayed in a centralized location, buyers will gain a comprehensive understanding of what the market entails and how they can build overlanding into their businesses.”

With many similarities and connections to off-roading, overlanding products are common at the SEMA Show. The phenomenon has strong roots in countries including Australia and South Africa and certain parts of South America and has taken off in the United States during the past decade.

Space for trailers will also be available in the Overland Experience. To learn more about the SEMA Overland Experience, contact semashow@sema.org.

Visit www.SEMAShow.com or www.sema.org for more.

Share this:

Tweet

