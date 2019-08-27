DS18 wants you to join the team!

DS18 is a family owned company, continuously growing and developing new products for the auto, marine, motorsport, and home lifestyle industry. We are seeking to fill a Regional Sales manager position. Candidates MUST have the following:
-Experience as an Account manager and/or rep management (minimum 5 years)
- Experience in dealer direct sales
- Passion for the audio industry
- Excellent communication and organizational skills
- Thrive in an autonomous and fast paced environment
- Have problem solving skills
- Self motivated and be able to multitask
DS18 offers a comprehensive benefits package and long term grown opportunities.
Send your resume to a@ds18.com
For more information about our company, please visit www.DS18.com
Profile
You must be logged in to post a comment.