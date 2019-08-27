DS18 wants you to join the team!

DS18 is a family owned company, continuously growing and developing new products for the auto, marine, motorsport, and home lifestyle industry. We are seeking to fill a Regional Sales manager position. Candidates MUST have the following:



-Experience as an Account manager and/or rep management (minimum 5 years)

Experience in dealer direct sales

Passion for the audio industry

Excellent communication and organizational skills

Thrive in an autonomous and fast paced environment

Have problem solving skills

Self motivated and be able to multitask

DS18 offers a comprehensive benefits package and long term grown opportunities.

Send your resume to a@ds18.com

For more information about our company, please visit www.DS18.com

