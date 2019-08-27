Classifieds

DS18 wants you to join the team!

DS18 is a family owned company, continuously growing and developing new products for the auto, marine, motorsport, and home lifestyle industry. We are seeking to fill a Regional Sales manager position. Candidates MUST have the following:

-Experience as an Account manager and/or rep management (minimum 5 years)

  • Experience in dealer direct sales
  • Passion for the audio industry
  • Excellent communication and organizational skills
  • Thrive in an autonomous and fast paced environment
  • Have problem solving skills
  • Self motivated and be able to multitask

DS18 offers a comprehensive benefits package and long term grown opportunities.

Send your resume to a@ds18.com

For more information about our company, please visit www.DS18.com

