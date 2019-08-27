Classifieds

CE GUYS Inc. is HIRING!

Posted on August 27, 2019 by

We are the fastest growing manufacturer’s representative’s firm in the Mid West! We are hiring reps in the following states immediately:

Illinois/Wisconsin, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Minnesota, North & South Dakota, Iowa, Missouri, New Jersey, and New York.

We are the ones making waves in the industry. Manufacturers are calling us daily to represent their lines. This is a great opportunity for a hard working road hound!!

Please send your resume to:
michael@ceguys.com

