Cadence Hires New Reps

INDUSTRY, CA (08.28.2019) – Cadence Sound would like to announce the appointment of Ovation Reps to represent the Cadence, Logic Sound and Oncore Audio brands for the states of California and Nevada.

“Ovation (formerly Polaris Sales & Marketing) has a lengthy, solid reputation in the industry & marketplace,” and was actually the Rep for Cadence in the early 1990’s, said Hernando Mares – Director for Cadence. “We are excited to have their vast knowledge and sales leadership on board and look forward to working with them in the territory”.

Clay Nelson and his Ovation Rep team bring a ton of experience and the coverage they can provide will be tremendous in our next step for growth.

Clay (clay@ovation-reps.com) will be covering The Northern California and Nevada territory while Rick Nissenson (rick@ovation-reps.com) will cover the Southern California Market.

For any additional information, visit www.ovation-reps.com or contact Cadence at (626) 465-3383.

