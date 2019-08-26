dBDRA Announces 2 North America Locations for 2019 Finals

LOUISVILLE, KY (08.27.2019) – The main competition venue will be at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville, KY. The event is held in partnership with IASCA and MECA at the Car Audio Championship. The Car Audio Championship is a competition where enthusiasts compete against one another with their car stereo systems.

The event will include competition ranging from Sound Quality to Sound Pressure Level. Over 200 vehicles will be on display and competing with their systems in over 50 different formats of competition. Competitors from multiple states as well as Canada and Mexico come together for this one of a kind “battle of the car stereos.” Vendors will have products on display and showcasing new technology for consumers interested in after-market audio and accessories.

Kentucky Expo Center

Broadbent Arena and Pavilion

937 Phillips Lane

Louisville, KY 40209

West Coast – Satellite Location

The dBDRA is pleased to announce a west coast satellite location for finals. The event will take place at Chris Alston’s Chassisworks in Sacramento, California. This event will be held simultaneously in conjunction with the Car Audio Championship in Louisville, Kentucky on October 12-13, 2019. The dBDRA would like to thank Chase Collins for hosting the event again this year. Chase has been actively competing in dB Drag Racing events for several years and has been an avid dB Drag Racing supporter. The Sacramento event will include several multi-point judges in attendance and working the lanes.

Chris Alston’s Chassisworks

8661 Younger Creek Drive

Sacramento, CA 95828

To be eligible for finals, refer to section 9 of the dBDRA Rulebook.

For more information regarding finals, please feel free to contact: marketing@termpro.com

