SounDigital and Ground Zero Partner with CE Guys Rep Firm

DANIA BEACH, FL (08.26.2019) – SounDigital USA has announced it has reached an agreement with CE Guys to represent the SounDigital and Ground Zero brands in the states of Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North and South Dakota. CE Guys is a newly formed rep firm and will benefit from Principal Michael Foundation’s 34 years of experience in the 12volt community. This new partnership will leverage Foundation’s past experience as an owner of several retail stores, as a national sales manager and as a previous rep firm owner.

Foundation stated “We are aligning ourselves with four to five solid lines so we are able to focus and drive business for our manufacturers and retail partners. I am honored, and excited, to represent SounDigital and Ground Zero! I plan to make some waves in the market.”

Micheal Foundation proudly shows the SounDigital site on his Dell in the CE Guys’ office.

CE Guys will introduce SounDigital and Ground Zeros newest products to the territory including SounDigital’s new 3000.1 Nano and Ground Zero’s new plug and play Mercedes Kits.

“We are very pleased to have Michael be a part of our rep family,” said National Sales Manager Mike Ventura. “He brings a great deal of experience to the table. His passion for the industry and the dealers he services is outstanding. We know Michael and his company will do big things in his region.”

SounDigital and Ground Zero will be on display during SEMA 2019 November 5th thru the 8th in North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center booth 12031.

Contact CE Guys at (877) 7CE-GUYS or email at Michael Foundation michael@ceguys.com. Visit their website at www.ceguys.com.

For more information or to become an authorized SounDigital retailer, email SounDigital at info@soundigitalusa.com.

Visit soundigitalusa.com and ground-zero-audio.com/en for more.

