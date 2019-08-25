Race Sport Lighting’s 3rd Annual Auto Show Shined

RINGWOOD, IL (08.26.2019) – The RaceSport Lighting 3rd Annual Auto Show and Glow-Off Competition took place on the grounds of company’s World HQ on Saturday afternoon and evening, August 24th. The family friendly event was from 4-9:30 pm CST at the RaceSport Lighting headquarters at 5402 Austin Ct, Ringwood, Illinois 60072.

On a sunny Saturday afternoon, RaceSport President Steve Jergensen (L) and Ignacio Ayala work to position cars on the grounds for the Auto Show.

The show included cars, trucks, SUVs, Powersports vehicles, boats, and motorcycles from the Chicago and Southern Wisconsin region’s top car clubs and enthusiasts. Awards were presented for Best in Show, Glow-Off Champion, and Women’s Pick and more.

The RaceSport 3rd Annual Auto Show and Glow-Off Shined.

By mid afternoon, vehicles began to arrive for the event.

Steve Jergensen, President RaceSport Lighting, commented, “We had a great turnout of dozens and dozens of vehicles on 2 wheels and 4 wheels! Enthusiasts brought out their vehicles and showed off their RaceSport Lighting during the evening competition. Not sure, but I hope NASA could see us from space this year!”

Ceasar Olaes with an early Saturday afternoon selfie.

Ceasar Olaes, RaceSport National Sales Manager, stated “This was my first year working at a RaceSport Auto Show and Glow-Off. The weather was perfect for a summer day in Illinois. The cars, trucks and motorcycles in the Glow-Off were amazing. My favorite was a ’65 blue Malibu convertible. This was a family fun event with a bouncy house, ice cream truck, taco stand and music. The lucky raffle ticket holders won some great prizes and cash. The People’s Choice voting definitely got the trophies to the rightful vehicle owners.”

When darkness fell, RaceSport Lighting shined brightly.

Vehicles of all types lit the event.

Check out this special vehicle at the Glow-Off Competition.

Activities in addition to the Glow-Off on the schedule were music, stacks of raffle giveaways, an inflatable children’s play area, ice cream truck and taco stand.

Trophies ready for the event winners.

Some of the prizes for all to see.

The LED Lighting Glow-Off competition from 8:30 – 9:30 PM closed out the show.

A big 12volt News thank you to Ceasar Olaes for super images from the event.

Visit racesportinc.com for more.

