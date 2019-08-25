George McGoldrick Caps a 42 Year Career

BROADVIEW, IL (08.26.2019) – George McGoldrick will cap his 42 year career in the 12volt industry with a 2-Day Farewell and Welcome event. On August 28th and 29th Mid-State Distributing is hosting the Wednesday and Thursday event. Each day the hours are 11 AM – 2 PM and 4 PM – 7 PM.

Mid-State VP Tom Kolar offered “Our goal is to provide a great send off for George’s retirement and to meet with dealers in the territory as Mid-State is set continue the great tradition that George fostered at AM Distributing.”

See the invitation as ‘Two Powerhouse Distributors Become One.’

For the 2-Day event, tents will be set up outside the 1700 Parkes facility in Broadview. Vendors, manufacturer rep firms and dealers are invited to attend and share food and drink. There will be onsite deals too.

Jeff Hedden President of Mid-State Distributing, a privately held company based in Des Moines, IA, will be in the house to meet and spend time with those attending.

Click here to view this video on instagram.com/12voltnews

“The 12volt News wishes George all the best in his retirement. I attended several of his AMD spring shows. George and his team did super jobs showing new products to dealers to kick of the 12volt season. I also enjoyed the stories of George’s fishing and bear hunting trips. All the best George,” Mike Van Horn.

Visit midstatedistributing.com for more.

Share this:

Tweet

