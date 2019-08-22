OC Jeep Week 2019 Off to a Fast Start

OCEAN CITY, MD (08.23.2019) – The OC Jeep Week 2019, August 22nd-25th, got off to a very fast start on Thursday morning August 22nd. Jeep enthusiasts were in the parking lot of the OC Convention Center right after the 10 AM opening bell.

This Kicker tent was packed with Jeep enthusiasts midday Thursday.

Kicker and Alpine have a strong presence with event vehicles and demos along with factory staffs, reps and retailers. Sound of Tri-State, with 4 stores in the area, is also on site with a large booth.

Members of the Car Worx & Trucks team working on an Installation on Thursday.

The Kicker XRV rig is positioned among Kicker tents, demo vehicles and area retailer Car Worx & Trucks’ setup performing onsite installations. The Pasadena MD retailer has several pre-designed bass packages specifically for Jeeps ready to install at the event or later in their shop.

Kicker Eastern Regional Matt Matheson says, “That Kicker product will be super for your application.”

Under the Kicker XRV awning highly customized Jeeps are featured including Hook It Up Car Audio’s Jeepers Creepers loaded with an ultimate Kicker setup.

Jamie White on Thursday morning in the Kicker booth on a busy midway.

Alpine’s presence at OC Jeep Week is highlighted by the new Alpine 42’ Event trailer pulled with a Ram pickup. Alpine retailer Proline Car Stereo-Brooklyn NY-is on site with Will Sullivan, Shef Sadik plus staff members to handle onsite Alpine sales and installations for Jeep owners ready to rock their rides with Alpine.

Jeremy Wynn (L) and Josh Alexander along side the Kicker XVR they drove to Ocean City from Stillwater, OK.

Alpine’s Allison Saunders related “Mike all is great. The booth is packed and everyone is very busy. The Proline staff is making sales and doing installations. In fact on Wednesday during setup a $5000. Alpine sale was made which really set the tone for a super event. JK Jeep Lady is on site as An Alpine Brand Ambassador.”

Frank Daponte answers a question for a customer. The Alpine 42’ Event Trailer is in the background.

Kicker has a large contingent on site manning the XRV, booth and demo’s. The Opus Marketing staff of Jamie White, Bruno Berg, Chuck Ottati and Todd Ess are on site. Kicker staff members include Matt Matheson-Regional Sales Manager, Ken Bundy-Product Trainer and Jeremy Wynn with Josh Alexander who handle the XRV on the road. Area retailer Car Worx & Trucks owner Chris Bauer and Installation Tech Shawn Freshwater are busy with sales and installs.

Will Sullivan (C), Proline Car Stereo owner, is on site with a team helping with Alpine sales and doing installations.

In addition to all the action in the parking lot the Roland E Powell Convention Center hall is packed with exhibitors. Other highlights during the event’s 4-Day run include The Beach Crawl, Beach Sand Course, Jeep Jam and Off-Road Obstacle Course.

Customers registering to win an Alpine cooler.

“It is so great to see 12volt companies working to connect their products with enthusiasts and consumers. Stay tuned for much more” MVH-The 12volt News.

Sound of Tri-State’s Scott Reading working on an installation Thursday morning.

Visit oceancityjeepweek.com and kicker.com for more.

