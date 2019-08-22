OC Jeep Week 2019 Off to a Fast Start

OCEAN CITY, MD (08.23.2019) – The OC Jeep Week 2019, August 22nd-25th, got off to a very fast start on Thursday morning August 22nd. Jeep enthusiasts were in the parking lot of the OC Convention Center right after the 10 AM opening bell.
Kicker and Alpine have a strong presence with event vehicles and demos along with factory staffs, reps and retailers. Sound of Tri-State, with 4 stores in the area, is also on site with a large booth.
The Kicker XRV rig is positioned among Kicker tents, demo vehicles and area retailer Car Worx & Trucks’ setup performing onsite installations. The Pasadena MD retailer has several pre-designed bass packages specifically for Jeeps ready to install at the event or later in their shop.
Under the Kicker XRV awning highly customized Jeeps are featured including Hook It Up Car Audio’s Jeepers Creepers loaded with an ultimate Kicker setup.
Alpine’s presence at OC Jeep Week is highlighted by the new Alpine 42’ Event trailer pulled with a Ram pickup. Alpine retailer Proline Car Stereo-Brooklyn NY-is on site with Will Sullivan, Shef Sadik plus staff members to handle onsite Alpine sales and installations for Jeep owners ready to rock their rides with Alpine.
Alpine’s Allison Saunders related “Mike all is great. The booth is packed and everyone is very busy. The Proline staff is making sales and doing installations. In fact on Wednesday during setup a $5000. Alpine sale was made which really set the tone for a super event. JK Jeep Lady is on site as An Alpine Brand Ambassador.”
Kicker has a large contingent on site manning the XRV, booth and demo’s. The Opus Marketing staff of Jamie White, Bruno Berg, Chuck Ottati and Todd Ess are on site. Kicker staff members include Matt Matheson-Regional Sales Manager, Ken Bundy-Product Trainer and Jeremy Wynn with Josh Alexander who handle the XRV on the road. Area retailer Car Worx & Trucks owner Chris Bauer and Installation Tech Shawn Freshwater are busy with sales and installs.
In addition to all the action in the parking lot the Roland E Powell Convention Center hall is packed with exhibitors. Other highlights during the event’s 4-Day run include The Beach Crawl, Beach Sand Course, Jeep Jam and Off-Road Obstacle Course.
“It is so great to see 12volt companies working to connect their products with enthusiasts and consumers. Stay tuned for much more” MVH-The 12volt News.
Visit oceancityjeepweek.com and kicker.com for more.
