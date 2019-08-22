EchoMaster First to Market – Replacement Third Brake Light and Camera with Three Viewing Angles

CLEARWATER, FL (08.23.2019) – EchoMaster has announced a Replacement Third Brake Light with Integrated Camera kit, PCAM-CHMSL2-DR08, for 2008 – 2018 RAM Truck and 2019 RAM Truck Classic. The EchoMaster Replacement Third Brake Light Camera has one camera that will provide you with visibility into your truck bed and side blind spot views – this solution can help improve driver awareness, creating a safer and more informed driving experience.

PCAM-CHMSL2-DR08 is compatible with 2008 – 2018 RAM Truck and 2019 RAM Truck Classic that have a monitor with a standard video input. The left and right blind spot views will automatically activate when using your turn signal. The ultra-low 0.3 LUX video sensor provides superior day and night use.

EchoMaster also has the following Third Brake Light Cameras with Three Viewing Angles available:

PCAM-CHMSL2-FD99 – For 1999 – 2016 Ford Super Duty Trucks

PCAM-CHMSL2-FD15 – For 2015 – 2019 Ford F-150 and 2017 – 2019 Super Duty Trucks

PCAM-CHMSL2-GM14 – For 2014 – 2018 Chevrolet Silverado and 2014 – 2018 GMC Sierra

AAMP Global is pleased to announce that PCAM-CHMSL2-DR08 will fall under AAMP’s MAP (Minimum Advertised Pricing) agreement – designed to protect AAMP customers from price cutting by online sellers.

For more information on the new Replacement Third Brake Light with Camera, visit EchoMaster.com or contact your AAMP Sales Representative.

