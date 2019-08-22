BOSS Audio Systems Announces New Additions to Powersports Line

OXNARD, CA (08.23.2019) – BOSS Audio Systems has announced the latest additions to its powersports / marine lines. The B62RGB 2-way amplified marine-grade roll cage / waketower speaker (MSRP: $369.99) and B40RGB (MSRP: $224.99) weatherproof amplified Bluetooth power pod ATV / UTV / waketower audio system are now available at bossaudio.com and authorized retailers.

Coming in pairs, the B40RGB is a four-inch weatherproof amplified Bluetooth power pod ATV/UTV/waketower audio system with a built-in 500 Watt 2-channel Class D amplifier. “Play and control your music and apps such as Spotify and Pandora wirelessly through the B40RGB’s Bluetooth audio streaming function,” explained Doug Kern, VP of Sales & Marketing. “With multi-color illumination options for backlighting the unit, the built-in LED light bar helps guide the way and can be switched on and off so you only use it when you need it. With both great performance and aesthetic capabilities, this is the ideal option for ATVs, UTV cages, and waketowers.”

Additional features and specifications of the B40RGB include:

• IPX5 Rated Weatherproof Bluetooth inline remote, control track and volume up/down, play and pause

• Aux input

• Frequency Response – 45 Hz – 20 kHz

• Adjustable clamps fits bars 1.5in. – 2in.

• Industrial matte finish

• Standard one-year warranty; available two-year extended warranty

• 60-day money back hassle free returns (new, unused product)

“Also available in pairs with multi-color illumination options for backlighting the unit, the B62RGB boasts 750 Watts (Max) power in 6.5in. 2-way amplified marine-grade roll cage/waketower speaker pods,” Kern continued. “With a Bluetooth controller and built-in amplifier, it is the complete package whether on your boat or on your ATV or UTV.”

Like the B40RGB, the B62RGB also features an IPX5 rated weatherproof Bluetooth inline remote and industrial matte finish.

Additional features and specifications of the B62RGB include:

• Frequency Response – 65Hz – 20 kHz

• Adjustable, swivel mounting clamps fits bars 1.5in. – 3in.

• Standard one-year warranty; available two-year extended warranty

• 60-day money back hassle free returns (new, unused product)

“Ideal for multiple applications whether on sea, sand, or the trails, these members of our powersports and marine lines provide the high-end performance BOSS Audio has come to be known for the past three decades,” Kern concluded.

Visit www.bossaudio.com for more.

Share this:

Tweet

