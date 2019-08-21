Race Sport Lighting Announces 3rd Annual Auto Show

RINGWOOD, IL (08.22.2019) – Race Sport Lighting is excited to announce their 3rd Annual Auto Show and Glow Off Competition. This family friendly event takes place on August 24, 2019 from 4-9:30 pm CST at the Race Sport Lighting headquarters at 5402 Austin Ct, Ringwood, Illinois 60072.

The show includes cars, trucks, SUVs, power sports vehicles, boats, and motorcycles from the Chicago and Southern Wisconsin region’s top car clubs and enthusiasts. There will be awards given for Best in Show, Glow Off Champion, and Women’s Pick (among others.)

Steve Jergensen, President

Race Sport Lighting President Steve Jergensen commented, “We are hoping for over 150+ vehicles on 2 wheels, 4 wheels, and even tracks! Bring your vehicle out and show off your race sport lighting during the comp. I hope nasa can see us from space this year!”

Activities are scheduled for the whole family including live DJ, thousands in raffle giveaways, inflatable children’s play area, and food trucks.

LED Lighting Glow Off competition from 8:30 – 9:30 pm to close out the show.

Visit racesportinc.com for more.

