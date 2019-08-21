KICKER Heads Off-Road to Ocean City Jeep Week

STILLWATER, OK (08.22.2019) – KICKER is headed back as the title sponsor of Ocean City Jeep Week, held from August 22-25 at the Ocean City (MD) Convention Center.

The Kicker XRV, with new graphics in place, was positioned on the Ocean City Convention Center parking lot midday Wednesday – August 21st.

Located in front of the Convention Center entrance, KICKER will bring the XRV (Xtreme Recreation Vehicle) to OC Jeep Week, the brand’s rolling showroom complete with a hands-on selection of KICKER audio gear on display.

The CarWorx pick-up is on site as the area Kicker Dealer will be working the OC Jeep Week… closing Kicker sales with on site installation.

Next to the XRV, dealer Car Worx & Trucks of Pasadena, Md., will be installing KICKER gear on-site for the entire show. The team will have several pre-made bass packages made especially for Jeeps, ready to install at the show or its shop.

Under the XRV awning, highly customized Jeeps will be featured, including Hook It Up Car Audio’s “Jeepers Creepers” equipped with KICKER KX amplifiers, KM tower speakers and subwoofers in a custom enclosure. Another Jeep, customized by Autosport Plus, features KX amplifiers and TB tube subwoofers in a custom rack.

Two winners per day will be selected for a KICKER “Livin’ Loud” award, with recipients earning a KICKER Bullfrog wireless speaker. Winners will be chosen for the quality of their KICKER installation. Additionally, Bullfrog winners will be chosen from daily entries at the XRV.

Several events are planned for the show. Each day will begin with 300 Jeepers cruising the Ocean City sand at the Beach Crawl. This is the only time all year Ocean City permits Jeeps on the sand. A beach obstacle course and trail rides are planned daily, as is a kids’ zone, live DJ, vendors’ row and more. A KICKER “show ’n shine” is also planned for Friday afternoon.

There will be a large contingent on site manning the Kicker booth with XRV and multiple demo vehicles. The Opus Marketing staff of Jamie White, Bruno Berg, Chuck Ottati and Todd Ess will work the event along with Kicker staff Matt Matheson-Regional Sales Manager, Ken Bundy-Product Trainer and Jeremy Wynn with Josh Alexander who handle piloting the XRV. Area retailer CarWorx, from Pasadena MD, owner Chris Bauer and Installation Tech Shawn Freshwater will handle Kicker sales and installations to consumers. With a large consumer event like OC Jeep Week it will undoubtedly be all hands on deck to handle the Kicker Livin’Loud crowd!

Full event details are available on the OC Jeep Week web page: oceancityjeepweek.com.

Visit kicker.com for more.

