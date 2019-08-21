AIS Releases the WFI2, Wireless Streaming Interface

This wireless mirroring device allows users to stream their favorite movies, TV shows and pictures via either select Android or IOS 7 platforms.

MARIETTA, GA (08.22.2019) – AIS has just announced the release of their new WFI2, a wireless smartphone mirroring module. This wireless mirroring device allows you to stream your favorite movies, TV shows, pictures via either select Android or IOS 7 platforms.

Cris Sharp, National Sales Manager for AIS said, “The WFI2 allows the consumer the ability to wireless stream from their select smartphone to their aftermarket radio, factory radio, headrest monitor and flipdown monitor!”

FEATURES:

· Wireless Mirroring

· Compatible with IOS7 and Android Platforms

· HDMI Output For High Quality Video Reproduction

· Composite Audio/Video Input

· Composite Video Input

· Dual Band (5GHZ and 2.4GHZ) Wifi Connection

· Works With Facetime, Maps, Skype, YouTube, NetFlix (Android Only)

AIS CEO, Kelley Vickers added, “AIS products are not sold to internet retailers or sold on the internet, thereby allowing our valued network of nationwide dealers the most profitable line of safety products available today. Outside of providing the best and most innovative products, our number one goal is to protect the profit of our dealers and this is why they are fiercely loyal to the AIS brand.” Retail price $249.95

AIS carries over 2,800 SKUs and offers a three year warranty for key dealers. AIS can be reached at 800-365-6060 and www.aisinterface.com.

