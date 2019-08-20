EDA Holds National Distributor Meetings

Left to Right: Standing, Dan Haight, Pioneer Music; Jim Ciccio, Go Fast Solutions. Seated left to right: Josh Eatherly, P&E Distributors; Jeff Henshaw, Santa Fe Distributing; Albert Zandi, East Coast USA; Jim Warren, Executive Director, EDA; John and Joey Tatro, Sierra Select.

SEATTLE, WA (08.21.2019) – From August seventh to August ninth Elite Distributor Alliance (EDA) hosted vendor partners and distributors in downtown Nashville. This was the fifth annual gathering of the 12 volt distributor focused buying group.

Attendees gave a fond farewell to founding member George McGoldrick who is retiring and moving to Arizona.

George McGoldrick

The meetings involved annual planning sessions with the vendor community as well as EDA best practices and growth plans, while “Music City” provided the perfect back drop for occasion.

Left to Right: Josh Eatherly, P&E Distributors; Robert Di Cesare and Mark Rutledge, Automotive Data Solutions

Josh Eatherly, whose P&E Distributors is headquartered in Nashville, said, “Nashville put on quite the show with great food and entertainment. I’m thrilled with our membership and vendor community as we come together to plan the future and celebrate accomplishments.”

Left to Right: Josh Eatherly, P&E Distributors; Mike Roberts, JVC Kenwood; C.J. Provenzano, Electronic Custom Distributors

The EDA members and vendors engaged in developing strategies to support dealers, fleet and upfitters into 2020 and beyond. Aron Demers of VOXX Electronics said, “EDA continues to take a leadership position in the industry and we’re pleased to be part of this forward looking group.”

EDA vendors attending the meetings included Nustart, JVC Kenwood, Automotive Data Solutions (AFS), SPL Boxes, Metra Electronics, Illusion Speakers, Gladen Amplifiers, VOXX Electronics, Code Alarm, Heise Lighting, Kicker, and Brandmotion.

Visit www.elitedistributoralliance.com for more.

