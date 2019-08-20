Certified Sounds in Hawaii Welcomes New Team Member

Derek Pace and Christopher Simpson (R) are pictured in Dallas during KnowledgeFest 2019.

WAILUKU, HI (08.21.2019) – Certified Sounds has announced Christopher Simpson as the new Lead Installation Technician. Christopher comes to Certified Sounds with more than 21 years of experience having held positions in both retail installation and manufacturer’s technical support roles at companies including VOXX and Mobileye.

Like company founder Derek Pace, Simpson holds both MECP Master and ASE A6 technician credentials which was a key factor in the decision to bring him aboard. “We focus on bringing in staff members who have a long term outlook on improvement in their professional career goals. Christopher having acquired those MECP and ASE certifications is a very important achievement. As we continue to grow we want to attract and retain the very best people” commented Pace.

Christopher Simpson’s toolbox and tools were wrapped and placed on a pallet for the truck shipment from Brooklyn, NY to Los Angeles. From LA the shipment will be put on a ship headed to Certified Sounds in Maui, Hawaii.

“I am excited to continue my career by learning and honing my skills. I love the industry and my goal is to help bring awareness to clients and industry professionals on the importance of continued education” says Simpson. In addition to his work at Certified Sounds, Simpson will be participating in the MECP Committee as a Subject Matter Expert contributing to the study guides and exam revisions.

As the company grows, Certified Sounds continues to seek qualified and motivated staff members.

Visit www.certifiedsounds.com for more.

