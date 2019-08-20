Axxess Shipping New Personalization Retention Interface for Vehicle Customization via Bluetooth

HOLLY HILL, FL (08.21.2019) – Axxess by Metra Electronics is now shipping a patent-pending personalization retention interface for select Jeep, Mazda, Ram and Toyota vehicles. It is designed as an add-on product for aftermarket radio upgrades so that vehicle owners do not lose control over specific settings when their factory radio is removed.

The Axxess Bluetooth Vehicle Customization Interface (AX-CUSTOM-BT) allows users to access, edit and control settings for many of the most commonly lost vehicle personalization options by using a Bluetooth enabled smartphone app, available for both Android and Apple mobile devices. Options will vary by vehicle, but may include settings for locks, security, engine off options, lights, a chime or other audio options that aren’t accessible from the new head unit. Personalization options are specific to each application and dependent upon what was available in the factory radio prior to removal.

This solution and patent-pending technology is exclusively available from Axxess and two plug-n-play packages with vehicle-specific harnesses, the AX-MAZBT and AX-TOYBT, are also now shipping. The Axxess XSVI-6524-BT is another product in stock now that uses the same Bluetooth enabled personalization retention interface technology and combines it with additional features to provide accessory power, retain R.A.P., provide NAV outputs, retain the factory backup camera, balance and fade, AUX-IN jack and more. Additional details for each product are below.

The AX-CUSTOM-BT will continue to expand its application offerings and currently works with the following vehicles:

Jeep

Renegade 2015-up*

Ram

Promaster (w/ color screen) 2014-up*

Promaster City 2015-up*

Select Mazda and Toyota applications. Visit AxxessInterfaces.com for up-to-date, vehicle specific information.

Vehicle Specific Packages – Available Now

AX-MAZBT: Mazda 2014-Up* Personalization Retention Interface

Wiring harness with AX-CUSTOM-BT interface designed for select Mazda models. Visit AxxessInterfaces.com for up-to-date, vehicle specific information.

AX-MAZBT Product Specifications:

● Allows retention and adjustment of personalization options

● Adjust personalization option through Bluetooth application

● Designed for select Mazda models

AX-TOYBT: Toyota Personalization Retention Interface

Wiring harness with AX-CUSTOM-BT interface designed for select Toyota models without an amplifier. Visit AxxessInterfaces.com for up-to-date, vehicle specific information.

AX-TOYBT Product Specifications:

● Provides power and four speakers

● Retains balance and fade

● Designed for non-amplified models

● Provides NAV outputs (parking brake, reverse, speed sense)

● Retains the factory backup camera

● Pre-wired ASWC-1 harness (ASWC-1 sold separately)

● Allows retention and adjustment of personalization options

● Adjust personalization option through Bluetooth application

XSVI-6524-BT: Jeep and RAM 2014-up* Personalization Retention Interface

This all-in-one solution utilizes built-in AX-CUSTOM-BT interface technology to retain personalization settings and retains additional vehicle features while providing accessory power and NAV outputs.

XSVI-6524-BT Product Specifications:

● Provides accessory power (12-volt 10-amp)

● Retains R.A.P. (retained accessory power)

● Provides NAV outputs (parking brake, reverse, speed sense)

● Pre-wired ASWC-1 harness (ASWC-1 sold separately)

● Retains the factory backup camera

● Designed for non-amplified models

● Retains balance and fade

● Retains the factory AUX-IN jack

● Allows retention and adjustment of the personalization options

● Adjust personalization options through a Bluetooth application

● Smartphone application offering full control from either Android or Apple mobile devices

● Micro-B USB updatable

● Designed for:

○ Jeep

■ Renegade 2015-2017

■ Renegade Sport 2018-up*

○ Ram

■ ProMaster (w/ color screen) 2014-up*

■ ProMaster City 2015-up*

Visit axxessinterfaces.com for more.

