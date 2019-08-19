P&E Distributors Hosted 2 Directed Training Sessions

MARIETTA, GA / GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (08.20.2019) – On Monday, August 12th and Wednesday the 14th, P&E conducted the company’s annual Directed remote starter training on location at P&E facilities in Marietta, GA and Goodlettsville, TN. There were over 35 dealers in attendance learning about the latest in Directed remote starters and installation.

Colby Pitman conducting the Goodlettsville Directed training session in the P&E warehouse.

Directed Product Trainer Colby Pitman covered products in detail from Directed brands Viper, AstroStart, SmartStart, XpressKit and Avital at both sessions.

The highlight of the sessions were all of the expanded features of the DS4 product distributed exclusively by P&E in the Southeast. The Tech Marketing team-Richie Holtzman, Mark Barber and Stephen Paul-worked with P&E to get the word out to their Directed dealers in their territory.

The P&E facility in Marietta GA was an ideal setup for Colby Pitman’s Directed training session highlighting new DS4 enhancements.

Richie Holtzman, Tech Marketing stated “Colby was in our territory and making dealer calls with Mark, Stephen and myself for several days. The meetings at P&E in the evenings were super. Colby really related well to members of the audience as he highlighted the new Directed product features.”

“The expansion of this product line has been a huge win for our dealers as it gives them flexibitlity and the opportunity to add on products for consumers at a later date… providing return customers” stated P&E VP of Sales Josh Eatherly. “The new DS4WS wireless siren and expansion module was also a hit. Dealers were quick to add this to their programs in the days after the training sessions.”

“The Directed meeting in Marietta was very informative for our store staff members. All of the new feature sets Directed is offering add to options for our customers” James from Xtreme Auto Lighting, Kennesaw, GA related to 12voltnews.com.

Visit pedistributors.com and directed.com for more.

