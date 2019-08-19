DS18 Introduces J-Loud Enclosure For Jeeps

MIAMI GARDENS, FL (08.20.2019) – DS18 continues to evolve and innovate the company’s Jeep offerings..introducing the DS18 J-Loud.

The J-Loud is a injection molded enclosure designed to face outward on the rear of a Jeep JK, JKU or JL. This rear mounted stunt wall is set up for four 8” subs, plus 4 midrange and 4 tweeters. Once loaded with speakers the J-Loud can be a rolling concert or the life of a beach party…or tailgate party too. The DS18 LED-BTC can be added to control lighting products as well.

This combination once loaded was tested rigorously to ensure long term durability and sound quality on the trail, in the elements, or park and pound situations. Since the J-Loud is sold as a single unit, the options for speakers can virtually endless.

Whether your customer has a mall crawler, off roader, or rock crawler there is a setup. With the versatile DS18 J-LOUD setup there are endless possibilities for an amazing audio setup.

