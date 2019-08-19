DEI Intros Heat Control Kit for Polaris Slingshot SI LE ’15 – ’19

AVON LAKE, OH (08.20.2019) – The 2015-2019 Polaris Slingshot SI LE has a compact design that places the vehicle’s 4 cylinder engine, muffler, catalytic converter and exhaust manifold all in close proximity to the passenger side. This concentration of heat easily transfers into the passenger seat, greatly affecting the comfort of the floor and cockpit area.

Thermal experts, DEI, now offers a complete custom cut, 11-piece kit that includes a double walled main heat shield, a single walled floor pan heat shield, and nine additional pieces to cover the transmission tunnel, rocker panels and center console. Once installed, the Slingshot will be noticeably cooler and more comfortable.

Click here to visit this kit’s product page.

To learn more about DEI Heat Control Kit for the Polaris Slingshot, part #010089, visit DesignEngineering.com, call 800-264-9472, or email Sales@DesignEngineering.com.

Share this:

Tweet

