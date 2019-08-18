DS18 Hosted ‘End Of The Summer Party’

MIAMI GARDENS, FL (08.19.2019) – The DS18 Headquarters in Miami Gardens FL was the place to be for automotive and 12volt enthusiasts, along with all who “Like It Loud,” to be on a sunny Sunday afternoon, August 18th.

DS18 demo vehicles were set up under tents at the showroom entrance.

The company’s huge parking lot and grounds were packed with DS18 demo vehicles, enthusiasts vehicles, car club vehicles and classics. Three food trucks added to the fun and kept members of the crowd staying for more music and giveaways.

Members of the crowds checked out demos and picked up with giveaways in DS18 bags.

Aaron Zook stated “At 2 o’clock we estimate there were more than 500 people on site and all were having a great time. Inside the showroom was packed and people were amazed at the wide variety of products that DS18 offers. Folks had no idea we offered anything for yoga and dance classes like the new ZumbaLoud that was recently introduced during a big event at the Orlando Convention Center.”

Above: Aaron Zook gave demos to many to at the DS18 End Of The Summer Party.

Another new product on site was the DS18 J-Loud stunt wall for Jeep JK, JKU and JL models. This rear-facing sound bar injection molded enclosure is set up for four 8” subs plus mid and hi freq drivers. For a football fan who is looking to be loud at a tailgating party this will be a great set up when DS18 speakers are added. DS18 LED lights can be added to the J-Loud package as well. The possibilities are endless.

The side lot was filled as members of the crowd checked out hot DS18 demos and food trucks.

Throughout the afternoon members of the crowd moved all around the grounds as there was definitely a lot to check out. A Classic ’57 Chevy convertible grabbed attention as did an even older, ’51 vintage Chevy sedan. Of course a new Corvette grabbed attention too.

On this gorgeous sunny Sunday classic vehicles were on site at The DS18 End of Summer Party, too.

The DS18 Team definitely showed all at the End of The Summer Party… “We Like It Loud!”

The new DS18 J-Loud injection molded stunt wall enclosure for select Jeep models, pictured here in a press announcement, was highlighted at the event.

Visit ds18.com for more.

