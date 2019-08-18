Alpine to Attend the 2019 Ocean City Jeep Week

DETROIT, MI (08.19.2019) – Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. will attend the 2019 Ocean City Jeep Week at the OC Convention Center in Ocean City, Maryland from Thursday, August 22 – Sunday, August 25. Over 10,000 people and 1,800 Jeep vehicles are anticipated at this year’s free, Jeep-only event, spread out between Beach Crawls, a Beach Sand Course, and vendor show at the convention center.

Fresh off its debut at the 2019 Toledo Jeep Fest, Alpine will bring the new Event Truck and Trailer so visitors can chat with Alpine event staff and experience the latest in-vehicle technology, all from the comfort of an air-conditioned lounge area located in the trailer. Both the truck and trailer will be staged near the Alpine booth space, located in the parking lot of the convention center.

Alpine’s booth will be stocked with the latest vehicle-specific Audio and Video technology, as well as premium sound system upgrades with easy plug-and-play installations built to directly fit Jeep Wrangler models. All products are available for purchase during the event with special, event-only pricing and free giveaways.

Thanks to Alpine’s event partner Proline, an installation crew will be on-site so visitors can drive home with their Alpine purchase installed. The installation space will be located directly next to the Alpine booth space near the front entrance of the convention center parking lot.

Demo vehicles will also be on-site, like Alpine’s 2015 Jeep Wrangler, loaded with a 9-inch X209-WRA-OR Weather Resistant Navigation System with Off-Road Driving Mode, a PSS-22-WRA Weather-Resistant Sound System Upgrade, an HCE-TCAM1-WRA Spare Tire Mount Rear-View Camera, and an HCE-C2600FD4 Front View Camera.

You can also see Alpine’s Jeep during the Beach Crawl on Thursday, August 22, where over 1,200 Jeep drivers meet over the course of four days to cruise the Ocean City Beach in front of over 200,000 visitors. The Alpine Jeep will also be staged at the Fish Tails Kickoff Party Thursday night from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Visit Alpine’s booth and enter for a chance to win an Alpine I.C.E. Cooler. The winner will be randomly chosen from the entries and notified via email following the event.

alpine-usa.com

Alpine will also provide a 7-inch i207-WRA Mech-Less System with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for the Ocean City Jeep Week raffle.

Visit www.alpine-usa.com and oceancityjeepweek.com for more.

Share this:

Tweet

