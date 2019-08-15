Tint World Expands to Virginia

CHESTERFIELD, VA (08.16.2019) – Tint World Automotive Styling Centers has announced the opening of its first Virginia location in North Chesterfield under the ownership of local entrepreneurs Jeffrey Corbett and William Snead. The store will serve Chesterfield, Henrico, Hanover counties, and the City of Richmond.

Corbett previously worked in the automotive fleet industry and developed a special interest in Tint World because of all of the services they offer under one roof.

“There are a great deal of small operations that provide elements of Tint World services but nothing that does all of them,” Corbett said. “We want to bring this broad range of uniform service to our North Chesterfield community and provide a great experience to our customers.”

The all new Tint World of North Chesterfield celebrates their one month anniversary August 16.

Tint World of North Chesterfield will provide a full range of automotive styling and safety services including automotive tint, automotive paint protection film, vehicle wraps, ceramic coating, mobile electronics, advanced driver-assistance systems, car stereo upgrades, work truck upfitting, and residential and commercial window film installation.

“Jeffery’s experience in fleet automotive makes him a perfect fit for the Tint World family,” said Charles Bonfiglio, CEO of Tint World. “Jeffery and William’s enthusiasm about the products and services we offer is something that their employees and customers will notice and appreciate.”

The all-new Tint World of North Chesterfield store is located at 8280 Midlothian Turnpike, North Chesterfield, VA 23235. For more information, call (804) 459-8792.

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto and marine accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

Visit tintworld.com for more.

