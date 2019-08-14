CRUX Interfacing Solutions Reported Success in Dallas

DALLAS, TX (08.15.2019) – CRUX Interfacing Solutions actively participated in the KnowledgeFest Dallas show. Team members included Bob Hering, National Sales Manager; Hamza Khalid, Marketing Director; and Frank Gabriel, Technical Expert.

Hamza Khalid and Frank Gabriel adding a little extra fire to the CRUX booth with two guests.

Frank Gabriel, Technical Expert complementing the CRUX booth at KnowledgeFest – Dallas.

Hamza Khalid, Marketing Director explains the newest Smart-Play line to

Leigh Thomas of Advanced Ice Pty Ltd., from Queensland, Australia. CRUX’s

newest Smart-Play was made for CarPlay and Android Auto integration for

factory systems. Some additional features included in the Smart-Play line

are VIM, back up camera input, and dynamic parking guidelines.

Bob Hering, National Sales Manager, stated “The CRUX booth was very well attended in Dallas. We saw dealers from Canada, Hawaii and even a dealer from Australia plus dealers from across the U.S. We are continuing to develop and deliver new OE interfacing solutions and the word is getting out across the 12volt industry.”

