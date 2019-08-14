BOSS Audio Systems Announces New Powersports & Marine Subwoofers

OXNARD, CA (08.15.2019) – BOSS Audio Systems has launched the new MRGB10W (white) and MRGB10B (black) fully weather proof 400/800 Watt (RMS/Peak) subwoofers. Both models are now shipping with and MSRP of $99.99.

“Ideal for marine and powersports applications, the MRGB10W and MRGB10B come with multiple illumination options, making them as visually appealing as they are powerful,” explained Doug Kern, VP of Sales & Marketing. “Budget friendly with big sound and durability BOSS Audio is famous for, we integrated high-tech, state-of-the-art waterproofing materials and special UV coatings for plastic surfaces, coated circuit boards, and connections to protect these subs against the harsh outdoor elements while also resisting corrosion.”

Additional features of the MRGB10W/B subwoofers include:

Black (MRGB10B) and white (MRGB10W) options available

Impedance: 4 Ohm

Single 1-inch high temperature voice coil

87dB Sensitivity

44 Hz Resonant Frequency

Polypropylene cone / rubber surround

Works in 1 CuFt Sealed or 1.9 CuFt Ported enclosure

20 color RGB LED illumination options; wireless remote control for RGB light

1-year warranty; additional 2-year warranty available

Visit www.bossaudio.com for more.

