SSV Works Announces New Overhead Powered Stereo System for Select Polaris Ranger & Can-Am Defender Models

OXNARD, CA (08.14.2019) – SSV Works has launched a new powered overhead stereo system for select Polaris Ranger and Can-Am Defender models. Made in the USA and available August 20, the WP3-RG34O4 (Ranger) and WP3-DFO4 (Defender) have an MSRP of $749.99.

“Proudly made right here in America, our new weatherproof 200 Watt amplified overhead stereo system utilizes two different, specific brackets for select Polaris Ranger and Can-Am Defender models,” explained Trevor Kaplan, SSV Works CEO. “It comes equipped with a Bluetooth and AM/FM media player and 6.5-inch durable full range Powersports speakers manufactured to withstand outdoor elements, and also comes in a low-profile design that won’t block visibility. Compatible with factory roofs, its low power consumption is also designed specifically for UTV charging systems while still providing market leading power and performance that SSV Works has become famous for.”

Compatible models include:

Ranger (WP3-RG34O4): XP1000/Crew/EPS 2017-2019, XP1000 EPS Premium/Crew 2019, Crew/Diesel/HST/HST Deluxe 2017-2018, XP1000/ Crew EPS Special Editions 2018-2019, XP900/EPS/Crew/Premium 2017-2019

Defender (WP3-DFO4): MAX 2016+, DPS/MAX 2016+, XT-P 2016+, 6×6 DPS 2016+, X MR & MAX 2016+

Additional specifications and features include:

Plug-&-play harness

Hyper-white 6-LED 300 lumens dome light

Utilizes factory mounting points

Control volume, track, play/pause, source and 6 preset or custom EQ settings

Expandable for additional speakers (sold separately)

Expandable for SSV Works powered subwoofer (sold separately – Ranger only)

“WP in the product name stands for weatherproof…and so this system stays high and dry, even if you and your ride don’t,” Kaplan added.

For more information, visit www.SSVWorks.com, call 818-991-1SSV (1778), or email sales@SSVworks.com

