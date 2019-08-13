Mobile Electronics Magazine Presents 2019 Industry Award Winners

DALLAS, TX (08.14.2019) – Mobile Electronics magazine, published by the Mobile Electronics Association (MEA), has announced the winners of the 2019 Mobile Electronics Industry Awards. The awards were presented Sunday evening at a celebratory banquet held at the conclusion of a successful KnowledgeFest in Dallas. The awards recognize and honor professionals in the mobile electronics industry that exhibit outstanding service, business ethics, professionalism and expertise in their field.
Solomon Daniels, editor-in-chief, hosted the event which was attended by more than 450 industry professionals. Installer of the Year went to Tim Baillie of Trickfactory Customs in BC, Canada. Retailer of the Year (single store) was awarded to Sound FX, Lewes, DE. Vendor of the Year went to Voxx and Distributor of the Year went to DOW Electronics.
Installer of the Year
Tim Baillie
Runner Up – Installer of the Year
Matt Vowell
Vendor of the Year
Voxx
Distributor of the Year
DOW Electronics
Retailer of the Year, Single Store
Sound FX
Retailer of the Year, Store Chain
Certified Autosound & Security
Runner Up – Retailer of the Year, Single Store
Handcrafted Auto,Marine & Off Road
Runner Up – Retailer of the Year, Store Chain
Soundsgood Auto Services
Career Achievement Award
Kimon Bellas
Salesperson of the Year
Jayson Cook
Sales Representative of the Year
Jon Brothers
Trusted Tech
Nicholas Frazier
Rookie of the Year
Christian King
Expeditor of the Year
Titan Motoring
Rep Firm of the Year
Marketing Pros
Best Online Presence
Absolute Elextronix
Best Customer Retention Program
NVS Audio
Best Customer Experience
Titan Motoring
Best Store Culture
Titan Motoring
Customer Choice Award
Elevated Audio
Top Vendor, Autosound & Processing
Sony
Top Vendor, Accessories & Materials
AAMP Global
Top Vendor, Infotainment & Multimedia
Kenwood
Top Vendor, Powersports & Marine
JL Audio
Top Vendor, Security, Safety & Driver Assistance
Firstech
Most Improved Location or Chain
Handcrafted Auto, Marine and Off Road
Visit mobile-electronics.com for more.
