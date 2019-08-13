Featured

Mobile Electronics Magazine Presents 2019 Industry Award Winners

DALLAS, TX (08.14.2019) – Mobile Electronics magazine, published by the Mobile Electronics Association (MEA), has announced the winners of the 2019 Mobile Electronics Industry Awards. The awards were presented Sunday evening at a celebratory banquet held at the conclusion of a successful KnowledgeFest in Dallas. The awards recognize and honor professionals in the mobile electronics industry that exhibit outstanding service, business ethics, professionalism and expertise in their field.

Solomon Daniels, editor-in-chief, hosted the event which was attended by more than 450 industry professionals. Installer of the Year went to Tim Baillie of Trickfactory Customs in BC, Canada. Retailer of the Year (single store) was awarded to Sound FX, Lewes, DE. Vendor of the Year went to Voxx and Distributor of the Year went to DOW Electronics.

Installer of the Year
Tim Baillie

Runner Up – Installer of the Year
Matt Vowell

Vendor of the Year
Voxx

Distributor of the Year
DOW Electronics

Retailer of the Year, Single Store
Sound FX

Retailer of the Year, Store Chain
Certified Autosound & Security

Runner Up – Retailer of the Year, Single Store
Handcrafted Auto,Marine & Off Road

Runner Up – Retailer of the Year, Store Chain
Soundsgood Auto Services

Career Achievement Award
Kimon Bellas

Salesperson of the Year
Jayson Cook

Sales Representative of the Year
Jon Brothers

Trusted Tech
Nicholas Frazier

Rookie of the Year
Christian King

Expeditor of the Year
Titan Motoring

Rep Firm of the Year
Marketing Pros

Best Online Presence
Absolute Elextronix

Best Customer Retention Program
NVS Audio

Best Customer Experience
Titan Motoring

Best Store Culture
Titan Motoring

Customer Choice Award
Elevated Audio

Top Vendor, Autosound & Processing
Sony

Top Vendor, Accessories & Materials
AAMP Global

Top Vendor, Infotainment & Multimedia
Kenwood

Top Vendor, Powersports & Marine
JL Audio

Top Vendor, Security, Safety & Driver Assistance
Firstech

Most Improved Location or Chain
Handcrafted Auto, Marine and Off Road

Visit mobile-electronics.com for more.

