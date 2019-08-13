Custom Audio Creates WeatherTech In-Store Store

ERIE, PA (8.14.2019) – Custom Audio recently created a WeatherTech store within their store.

Sondralee Orengia, Custom Audio owner, related “We are very proud to offer WeatherTech to our customers and took the challenge to create an inviting and presentable space to feature their products. John Ebbitt from WeatherTech helped us with the product mix and Mike Mersch helped us with the WeatherTech flooring. Nick Portonova and Adam McDermit from Custom Audio put it all together.”

Continuing, Orengia offered “What you do not know, is the process was lengthy. We took a corner of our retail showroom that really wasn’t up to snuff and painted it, added slat wall, new baseboard, installed WeatherTech flooring and laid out the space as welcoming as possible.”

The WeatherTech sign took a lot of engineering. It was a thin vinyl sign which that was mounted to a custom made acrylic backing for rigidity-from Erie Industrial Plastics Inc. The sign was back-lighted with color changing led lights.

A poster was positioned on the right side of the display from a recent store excursion to Six Hours at the Glen. Three photos in frames, which include the WeatherTech race car along with the WeatherTech Girls and the WeatherTech pit crew were placed on the wall.

Concluding, Orengia stated “We appreciate having this opportunity to be a Diamond Dealer… oh and we LOVE WeatherTech! Proud to be a dealer!”

Visit customaudio.net for more.

