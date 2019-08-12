Rydeen Updates Website with Instagram Visual Tiles and Ease of Navigation

TORRANCE, CA (08.13.2019) – Rydeen Mobile has announced the release of its new website with easier navigation, enhanced product offerings and a commitment to consumer awareness.

The site offers six new product category icons, making navigation easier for dealers and consumers alike. New products are showcased in an easy to navigate format that will draw attention to the benefits of the product line.

The story line emphasizes “THE INNOVATION OF CHANGE” in the product offering that has been designed for a new era in the automotive aftermarket.

“At Rydeen Mobile, we are trying to drive a further understanding and consumer awareness to our category of driver safety products. This has always been lacking in the past and our industry has not done a good job of driving consumer awareness. We will try to change that and will focus on driving business to our dealers by educating our customers, both dealers and end users, to the benefits of this category. Our site will evolve periodically in an attempt to educate the public to the benefits of driver safety products,” said president and founder Phil Maeda. “Our goal as a company is to bring the best products to our dealers and to further educate the buying public that these products can be expertly added to any vehicle with professional and possibly lifesaving results.”

“We are innovating a category within our industry we can all be proud of. Now it’s time to get the word out to the buying public,” said Oliver Grunhold, director of product planning and development. “With the help of our dedicated staff, dealers and sales representatives we will continue to innovate and push the narrative to the buying public. Driver safety is a category we all need to be involved in.”

Maeda concluded, “At KnowledgeFest, we showed the new website to several dealers and they really liked the new look and the way the product categories were highlighted.”

Visit rydeenmobile.com for more.

Share this:

Tweet

