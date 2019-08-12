Industry Veteran Randy Davis Joins JL Audio Sales Team

MIRAMAR, FL (08.13.2019) – JL Audio has announced the appointment of Randy Davis to the role of Area Sales Director. In this role, Davis will be responsible for sales management of multiple sales territories in the home, mobile, powersports and marine audio categories.

Davis brings extensive sales and marketing experience working within the consumer electronics industry where he held positions with Stillwater Designs/Kicker, Kenwood and, most recently, Wet Sounds.

Randy Davis

Commenting on his new role, Davis said, “I’m extremely excited to be joining the JL Audio family. Throughout

Brian Power, VP of U.S. Retail Sales said, we are thrilled to be adding Randy’s tremendous expertise and energy to our U.S. Sales Team. His professional track record and reputation in the industry are outstanding, and we know that he shares our vision for selling great audio and guiding our sales efforts in key territories. Randy’s territory assignments will be announced in the near future.

Davis will be based in his home office in Grand Lake, Colorado and can be reached at rdavis@jlaudio.com His cell phone number remains unchanged.

Visit jlaudio.com for more.

