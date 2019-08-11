New Pioneer Dash Kits from Metra Electronics

HOLLY HILL, FL (08.12.2019) – Metra Electronics is now shipping three new solutions made exclusively for the new 8” Pioneer Modular Solutions Receiver (DMH-C5500NEX) radio. The 108-CH2B and 108-FD2B are part of Metra’s TurboTouch dash kit series with integrated electronics and the 108-GM1G is a plastic TurboKit.

The 108-CH2B TurboTouch dash kit fits Ram 1500/2500/3500 2013-2017 models and Chassis Cab 3500/4500/5500 (with 5” or 8” touchscreen) 2013-2017 models. The 108-FD2B fits Ford F-150 (with 4.2” screen) 2013-2014 models. These TurboTouch kits have an integrated 4.3 inch touchscreen and buttons that retain and control most climate and vehicle customization functions normally lost when removing the factory radio. They also feature an Axxess interface built into the touchscreen with ASWC technology to retain the factory steering wheel audio controls. An antenna adapter is included in the dash kit provides NAV outputs for parking brake, reverse and speed sense, along with 12-volt 10-amp accessory power. The hazard buttons and passenger airbag indicator are also integrated into the kit and it is Micro “B” USB updatable.

The 108-GM1G dash kit is painted gunmetal gray and fits select Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra models from 2014-up*. Using the vehicle fit guide at AxxessInterfaces.com or MetraOnline.com, installers can see a variety of interfaces that work in these vehicles, which are sold separately. These three new kits are now shipping and available from authorized Metra Dealers.

108-CH2B Product Specifications

● Designed specifically for the Pioneer DMH-C5500NEX 8-inch radio for Ram 1500/2500/3500 2013-2017 and Chassis Cab 3500/4500/5500 (with 5” or 8” touchscreen) 2013-2017 models

● Integrated 4.3 inch touchscreen and button display for climate control and vehicle customization features normally lost when removing the factory radio

● Integrated hazard button and passenger airbag indicator

● Axxess interface built into touchscreen

● Built-in ASWC technology to retain factory steering wheel audio controls

● Antenna adapter is included

● Provides accessory power (12-volt 10-amp)

● Provides NAV outputs (parking brake, reverse, speed sense)

● Micro “B” USB updatable

108-FD2B Product Specifications

● Designed specifically for the Pioneer DMH-C5500NEX 8-inch radio for Ford F-150 2013-2014 with 4.2″ screen

● Integrated 4.3 inch touchscreen and button display for climate control and vehicle customization features normally lost when removing the factory radio

● Integrated hazard button and passenger airbag indicator

● Axxess interface built into touchscreen

● Built-in ASWC technology to retain factory steering wheel audio controls

● Antenna adapter is included

● Provides accessory power (12-volt 10-amp)

● Provides NAV outputs (parking brake, reverse, speed sense)

● Micro “B” USB updatable

108-GM1G Product Specifications

● Dash kit designed specifically for the installation of the Pioneer DMH-C5500NEX 8-inch radio. Fits:

○ Chevrolet

■ Silverado 1500 2014-2018

■ Silverado 1500/2500 2015-up*

■ Silverado 1500 LD 2019

○ GMC

■ Sierra 1500 2014-2018

■ Sierra 2500/3500 2015-up*

■ Sierra 1500 Limited 2019

Visit MetraOnline.com for more.

