JL Audio Educated 12Volt Industry at KnowledgeFest Dallas

DALLAS, TX (08.12.2019) – JL Audio attended the KnowledgeFest 2019 event in Dallas, reinforcing its commitment to supporting the Mobile Electronics Association (MEA) and its mission to inform, educate and empower retailers.

Returning as a Diamond Partner for 2019, JL Audio had a 400 square-foot booth at the Dallas event, where it previewed and trained the industry on upcoming marine-specific products, as well as showcased its current marine audio solutions, including the:

· M3 series: high-performance marine loudspeakers, subwoofers and tower speakers with optional RGB illumination;

· M6 series: premium, high-performance marine loudspeakers, subwoofers, and tower speakers with Transflective RGB illumination;

· And, MediaMaster source units.

The JL Audio School of Sound Series- where Stephen Turrisi, Kevin Ferry and Rob Haynes educated the audience on the fundamentals of making good system design choices and having an understanding of the basics will help retailers grow their businesses and boost customer loyalty was standing room only.

“Marine is a hot market segment that offers a lot of exciting growth opportunities for retailers and dealers. But, selling and installing marine products requires retailers and dealers to have a thorough understanding of how vehicles and vessels differ acoustically,” said Bryatt Fischer, Director of Marketing for JL Audio. “KnowledgeFest events provided us with an exciting opportunity to showcase our latest marine-specific products, as well as offer attendees an advanced look and hands-on sales and installation training for upcoming products.”

In addition to its exciting marine product line, JL Audio also showcased its powerful VXi series of compact DSP automotive amplifiers designed to give installers unprecedented tuning power and flexibility.

The company hosted multiple training sessions at KnowledgeFest Dallas designed to empower attendees with advanced knowledge on designing and configuring automotive and marine audio systems to achieve maximum audio performance.

Sessions included:

In addition to the sessions above, JL Audio also hosted its annual “School of Sound” series, where Steve Turrisi, Kevin Ferry and Rob Haynes educate the audience on the fundamentals of making good system design choices and how having an understanding of the basics will help retailers grow their businesses and boost customer loyalty. Part one took place on Friday, August 9, and part two took place during the Night School sessions.

Visit jlaudio.com and knowledgefest.org for more.

