AudioControl Unveiled New Premium Car Audio Products at KnowledgeFest

SEATTLE, WA (08.12.2019) – AudioControl showcased new products at the 2019 Dallas Knowledgefest including two high-power 5-channel amplifiers with 1300 watts of total system power and available DSP. Additionally, AudioControl introduced several new Load Generating Devices (LGD’s) that enable technicians to add aftermarket audio components to a wide range of OEM entertainment systems from Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep and Maserati. A BMW demo vehicle highlighting AudioControl processors and amplification, designed and built by Gary Biggs, was also availabe for listening sessions.

Chris Bennett showed dealers Hi-Tech AudioControl tips on his laptop in the booth. Image from David Singh.

“These new products open up significant opportunities for our dealer base, and we were very excited to show them to dealers at KnowledgeFest,” stated Chris Bennett, National Sales Director – Mobile at AudioControl. “The 5-channel amplifiers offer AudioControl performance in a complete system, single-chassis solution—and the load generating devices create opportunities for dealers to sell high-performance system upgrades in a great many new vehicles. AudioControl continues to be a solutions provider with these premium product introductions.”

This BMW in the AudioControl booth highlighted the company’s processors and amplification. This showstopper was designed and built by the legendary Gary Biggs. The image from Dave Singh.

New 5-Channel Amplifiers

The two new 5-channel amplifiers from AudioControl both offer 125 watts X4-channels RMS at 4-Ohm (200watts RMS X4 at 2-Ohm) and 500 watts X1-channel at 2-Ohm along with eight speaker level inputs with selectable summing capability. The D-5.1300 delivers onboard DSP control of all amplified outputs and a pair of low-level outputs as well. The DSP interface is managed by the highly intuitive DM Smart App designed for all of AudioControl’s DSP amplifiers. The LC-5.1300 offers the same outstanding specs and performance without the DSP features.

Mathew Palumbo, new National Trainer and Sales Specialist, working in the booth with dealers.

OEM Integration with Load Generating Devices

The AudioControl AC-LGD20 load generating device has been designed specifically for Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep and Maserati audio systems without an amplifier. The AC-LGD60 load generating device provides interface capability for Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep and Maserati audio systems with an amplifier. Now AudioControl dealers can offer premium upgrades to their customers with these vehicles.

