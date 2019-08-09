Sony Electronics Unveils New In-Car Audio Line-Up with Bigger Screen Size and High-Powered Sound

DALLAS, TX (08.09.2019) – Sony Electronics Inc. has announced a new line-up of in-car media receivers led by the XAV-AX8000, which features an 8.95-inch screen and single-DIN rear chassis. Also joining the line-up are three new audio receiver (no CD) models: the DSX-GS900, DSX-GS80 and DSX-B700.

“As auto manufacturers increasingly incorporate larger screens into their new models, legacy car owners don’t have to miss out on the latest technology,” said Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer, Sony Electronics North America. “Sony’s newest audio receivers feature big, vibrant displays, powerful sound and cutting-edge functionality that dramatically elevate the in-car entertainment experience, whether users are driving around town or setting off on a long road trip.”

XAV-AX8000 Media Receiver Key Features:

8.95-inch, anti-glare display hovers seamlessly over the dashboard and works in a singleDIN space; the sturdy mount can be adjusted in three directions to allow for flexible installation in a wide variety of vehicles.

Apple CarPlay – Apple CarPlay integrates iPhone with the car audio’s display and controls; it enables users to make phone calls, access music, send and receive messages, get directions optimized for traffic and more while the driver stays focused on the road; Apple CarPlay now supports third-party navigation apps, so it provides even more choices to get to the destination; learn more at apple.com/ios/carplay

Android Auto – Designed with safety and convenience in mind, Android Auto is a simpler way to use a smartphone with the car’s display; with the Google Assistant on Android Auto, drivers can stay focused, connected and entertained, keeping their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel, while using voice to help with daily tasks; learn more at android.com/auto

WebLink Cast – WebLink is a lightweight app delivery platform designed especially for in-vehicle use; using the Android or iOS device connection, it is now updated with a capability to mirror smartphone screen right on the XAV-AX8000 display – for reliable, responsive infotainment anytime on the road (available with firmware update)

– WebLink is a lightweight app delivery platform designed especially for in-vehicle use; using the Android or iOS device connection, it is now updated with a capability to mirror smartphone screen right on the XAV-AX8000 display – for reliable, responsive infotainment anytime on the road (available with firmware update) 55Wx4 MAX/20Wx4 RMS DRA2 with EXTRA BASS circuitry – A built-in, 4-channel amplifier delivers 55 watts x 4 (max. at 4 ohms) / 20 watts x 4 (RMS at 4 ohms) output power with DRA2 (Dynamic Reality Amp 2) power IC; the EXTRA BASS works to reproduce clear, punchy sound at any volume level; the two-mode boost steps allow for both delicate and heavy boost settings

Sound optimization – The Dynamic Stage Organizer (DSO) creates vivid sound image as if there were speakers on the dashboard; the 10-band equalizer (EQ10) with 10 pre-sets provides easy and effective frequency adjustment for various listening environments

FLAC audio file compatible – Free Lossless Audio Codec compresses without any loss in quality; it can play back FLAC files with up to 24-bit depth and sampling frequency at 48 kHz

High voltage 3-preout – The 5-volt signal offers clearer sound with less distortion when the head unit is connected to a power amplifier for future acoustic expandability

Sleek aluminum key terminal – The ergonomically designed key terminal gives instant access to the basic operation that includes voice control, source selections and sound adjustments while minimizing distractions

Quick wake-up – It is ready to hit the road soon after ignition is turned on

Rear view camera ready – The image of a connected rearview camera is seen when the vehicle’s transmission lever is shifted to the “R” (Reverse) position or when tapping the “Rear Camera” icon on the home screen

Customizable Wallpaper – Allows changing its wallpaper to the preset color choices or user’s favorite JPEG image saved in a USB device (user’s favorite available with firmware update)

The XAV-AX8000 will be available in December 2019 for a suggested retail price of $599.99, including a three-year warranty. For a full list of specs and information, visit: sony.com/electronics/in-car-receivers-players/xav-ax8000

DSX-GS900 Media Receiver Key Features:

The double-DIN Bluetooth media receiver allows heavy bass lovers to enjoy great sound in their vehicle. Customers can conveniently use their smartphone while in the car with a 4 x 100W(max.) / 4 x 45W(RMS) power by built-in class-D amplifier and integrated EXTRA BASS technology. With the newly introduced 2-ohm load feature, users can utilize multiple speakers per channel, realizing a powerful acoustic system that includes four speakers and a subwoofer with no external amplifier.

The new model also offers 5V 3 pre-out, Time Alignment, Dynamic Stage Organizer, Bluetooth dual-phone connection, dual USB, two-zone dynamic color illuminator, backup memory and Siri Eyes Free compatibility. The “Sony | Music Center” smartphone app unifies car audio and smartphone apps, which can be controlled either from your car audio or smartphone. Various settings and audio customizations are available on “Sony | Music Center.” Compatibility on Advanced Car Audio Setting—the dedicated plug-in software—provides additional graphic interfaces for detailed sound settings.

The DSX-GS900 will be available in December 2019 for a suggested retail price of $249.99, including a three-year warranty.

DSX-GS80 Media Receiver Key Features:

The DSX-GS80 is a single-DIN version of the DSX-GS900. All the unique-to-Sony audio features are available, namely 4 x 100W(max.) / 4 x 45W(RMS) built-in class-D amplifier with 2-ohm multiple speaker load option, EXTRA BASS circuitry and Dynamic Stage Organizer. Must-have legacy premium functions, such as Time Alignment and 5V 3 pre-out, are incorporated as well. Similar to the DSX-GS900, this model also comes with Bluetooth dual-phone connection, dual USB, 2-zone dynamic color illuminator, backup memory, Siri Eyes Free, “Sony | Music Center” smartphone app compatibility and Advanced Car Audio Setting plug-in.

The DSX-GS80 will be available in December 2019 for a suggested retail price of $229.99, including a three-year warranty.

DSX-B700 Media Receiver Key Features:

The Bluetooth compatible double-DIN DSX-B700 allows users to experience essentials on-thego. This 4 x 55W(max.) / 4 x 20W(RMS) powered media receiver is equipped with enhanced smartphone connectivity that will conveniently assist users with accessing the Bluetooth dual phone connection and Siri Eyes Free. It also includes smartphone integration with “Sony | Music Center” app, front AUX connection, made-for-iPhone compatible USB terminal, configurable steering remote input, and illumi-highlighted design to capture and sync with the driver’s style, car-interior and sound. The DSX-B700 comes SiriusXM Radio ready and is compatible with Pandora through users’ iPhone or Android device.

The DSX-B700 will be available in September 2019 for a suggested retail price of $129.99.

For a full list of specs and information, visit: sony.com/electronics/in-carreceivers-players/dsx-b700

Share this:

Tweet

